Geron (GERN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect Geron to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ:GERN opened at $1.03 on Friday. Geron has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $2.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $331.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Geron alerts:

GERN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Geron in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GERN. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Geron by 1,890.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,220,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 1,159,597 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Geron by 59.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,430,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 531,552 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Geron by 786.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 412,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 365,575 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Geron during the fourth quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Geron by 172.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 369,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 234,238 shares during the last quarter. 41.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Geron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.