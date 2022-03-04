Geron (GERN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect Geron to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter.
NASDAQ:GERN opened at $1.03 on Friday. Geron has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $2.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $331.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.04.
GERN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Geron in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.
Geron Company Profile (Get Rating)
Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.
