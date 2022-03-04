George Weston (TSE:WN) PT Raised to C$165.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$162.00 to C$165.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC decreased their price target on George Weston from C$175.00 to C$171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on George Weston from C$134.00 to C$167.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TD Securities upped their target price on George Weston from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$158.00 target price (up previously from C$141.00) on shares of George Weston in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$156.71.

TSE WN opened at C$143.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$140.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$138.20. George Weston has a 12-month low of C$97.30 and a 12-month high of C$150.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. George Weston’s payout ratio is currently 75.10%.

In other news, Senior Officer Gordon Andrew Mcdonald Currie sold 23,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.32, for a total transaction of C$3,359,193.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,400,034.72. Also, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 9,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$149.52, for a total transaction of C$1,426,701.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$820,106.78. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,312 shares of company stock valued at $7,732,031.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

