George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Given New C$174.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$167.00 to C$174.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on George Weston from C$162.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Monday. CIBC lowered their price target on George Weston from C$175.00 to C$171.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities boosted their price target on George Weston from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on George Weston from C$138.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on George Weston from C$141.00 to C$158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $165.50.

Shares of WNGRF remained flat at $$110.03 during midday trading on Thursday. 1,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,245. George Weston has a one year low of $77.06 and a one year high of $116.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.24. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.02 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

George Weston Ltd. engages in the food processing and distribution of fresh and frozen baked goods. It operates through the following segments: Loblaw, Choice Properties, and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment stands for Loblaw Companies Ltd., which engages in the retail of food and drugs and provision of financial services.

