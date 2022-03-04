Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 424,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,995 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vera Bradley were worth $3,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 12.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,129 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 18,071 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 23.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 7.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 711,253 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,812,000 after buying an additional 48,960 shares during the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 254.2% in the second quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 193,754 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 139,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 22.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 5,477 shares during the last quarter. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Vera Bradley from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

Shares of VRA stock opened at $7.45 on Friday. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $13.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.79.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $134.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Vera Bradley’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vera Bradley Profile (Get Rating)

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets, and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States, verabradley.com, the Vera Bradley online outlet site, and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.