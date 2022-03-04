Geode Capital Management LLC Has $3.72 Million Stock Holdings in Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 277,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,719 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Luther Burbank were worth $3,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Luther Burbank by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Luther Burbank by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Luther Burbank by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 396,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,702,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Luther Burbank by 222.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LBC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Luther Burbank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ LBC opened at $13.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $691.59 million, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.78. Luther Burbank Co. has a 52-week low of $10.93 and a 52-week high of $15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.55.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.60 million. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 38.19% and a return on equity of 13.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that Luther Burbank Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.40%.

Luther Burbank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. It accepts deposits from general public and invests those funds in real estate loans, including permanent mortgage and construction loan.

