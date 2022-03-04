Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 4,059 Shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.65% of Postal Realty Trust worth $4,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 804,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,666,000 after buying an additional 11,842 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 708,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,922,000 after acquiring an additional 194,742 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 685,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 157.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 425,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,755,000 after acquiring an additional 260,200 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 235,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after buying an additional 39,425 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of PSTL stock opened at $17.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $244.63 million, a P/E ratio of 162.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.54. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $21.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.2275 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Postal Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 827.35%.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

