Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 836,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,615 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Smith Micro Software were worth $4,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 584,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 57,911 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 21,948 shares in the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 58,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Smith Micro Software by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 16,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Smith Micro Software by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 22,879 shares in the last quarter. 31.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Smith Micro Software alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Smith Micro Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.65.

Shares of SMSI opened at $3.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $214.44 million, a PE ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.88. Smith Micro Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $7.65.

In other Smith Micro Software news, CEO William W. Smith, Jr. sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $586,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 14.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Micro Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Micro Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.