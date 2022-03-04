Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH)

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 91,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,904,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $404,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $2,697,000. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

Shares of DH stock opened at $20.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Definitive Healthcare Corp has a twelve month low of $18.15 and a twelve month high of $50.30.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. On average, research analysts predict that Definitive Healthcare Corp will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Definitive Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Definitive Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.55.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.