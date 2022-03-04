Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) to Issue $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the auto parts company on Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.

Gentex has raised its dividend by 3.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Gentex has a dividend payout ratio of 21.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Gentex to earn $2.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $29.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.62. Gentex has a 52-week low of $28.28 and a 52-week high of $37.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.98.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Gentex had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $419.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gentex will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.65.

In related news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $252,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 160,154 shares of company stock valued at $4,908,483. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GNTX. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Gentex by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Gentex by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 42,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,244,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Gentex by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,748 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

