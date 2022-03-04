Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.53.

GENI has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Genius Sports to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genius Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GENI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,155,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $441,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,594,000. 45.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GENI opened at $5.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.43 and its 200 day moving average is $12.66. Genius Sports has a fifty-two week low of $4.83 and a fifty-two week high of $25.18.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

