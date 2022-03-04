Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

GNE opened at $6.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.77. Genie Energy has a 1 year low of $4.74 and a 1 year high of $7.95. The firm has a market cap of $158.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.65 and a beta of 0.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNE. Kanen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genie Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,624,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genie Energy by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 80,788 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 35,144 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Genie Energy by 336.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 23,878 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genie Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Genie Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Genie Energy Ltd. engages in the provision of energy services. It operates through the following segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE), Genie Energy Services (GES), GRE International and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc (GOGAS). The GRE segment owns and operates retail energy providers which resell electricity and natural gas to residential and business customers.

