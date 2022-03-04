Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Generation Bio Co. is a genetic medicines company. It is focused on creating gene therapy for patients suffering from both rare and prevalent diseases. Generation Bio Co. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GBIO. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Generation Bio from $40.00 to $10.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Generation Bio from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. William Blair lowered Generation Bio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Generation Bio from $50.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.33.

GBIO stock opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 3.13. Generation Bio has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $40.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.59.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.02. Analysts predict that Generation Bio will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Generation Bio during the third quarter worth about $25,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Generation Bio during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Generation Bio by 30.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Generation Bio by 6.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Generation Bio by 2.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

