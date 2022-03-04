General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,133 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Savior LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 236.5% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 50.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 36.6% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GM traded down $2.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.58. 760,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,796,426. General Motors has a 1 year low of $43.91 and a 1 year high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $61.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.93.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, Director Patricia F. Russo bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.61 per share, for a total transaction of $303,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,087,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,980 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,149 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GM shares. Citigroup raised their target price on General Motors from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley cut General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.35.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

