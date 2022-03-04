General Electric (LON:GEC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $87.67

General Electric (LON:GEC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 87.67 ($1.18) and last traded at GBX 88.19 ($1.18), with a volume of 674 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105 ($1.41).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £978.59 million and a PE ratio of -14.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 97.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 100.07.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.19%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

