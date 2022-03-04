Gemfields Group (LON:GEM) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.83

Gemfields Group Limited (LON:GEM – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 12.83 ($0.17) and traded as high as GBX 13.35 ($0.18). Gemfields Group shares last traded at GBX 12.25 ($0.16), with a volume of 303,383 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 23 ($0.31) target price on shares of Gemfields Group in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 15.10 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 12.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48. The company has a market cap of £143.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.25.

Gemfields Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. It operates through seven segments: Zambia, Mozambique, Platinum Group Metals (PGMs), Steel Making Materials, Corporate, Faberge, and Other. The company is involved in the emerald, beryl, ruby, and corundum mining activities; wholesale and retail of jewelry and watches through directly operated boutiques and international wholesale partners, as well as online; and traded auction activity.

