GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 8.34%.

Shares of GCP opened at $31.55 on Friday. GCP Applied Technologies has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $32.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.60 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in GCP Applied Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $320,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 20.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in GCP Applied Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $365,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in GCP Applied Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc engages in the provision of construction products and technologies that include admixtures and additives. It operates through Specialty Construction Chemicals, and Specialty Building Materials segments. The Specialty Construction Chemicals segment manufactures and markets concrete admixtures and cement additives, and supplies in-transit monitoring systems for concrete producers.

