Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) is Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,946 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Garmin accounts for approximately 2.4% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $8,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 74.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Garmin by 123.5% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Garmin by 1.6% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Garmin by 139.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Garmin in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRMN stock traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.00. The company had a trading volume of 28,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,971. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.86. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $106.66 and a 52-week high of $178.80. The stock has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.01.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GRMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 18th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $148.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

