GAP (NYSE:GPS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The apparel retailer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. GAP updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.850-$2.050 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $1.85-2.05 EPS.

Shares of GPS traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.25. The company had a trading volume of 14,740,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,566,439. GAP has a one year low of $13.12 and a one year high of $37.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.72.

Get GAP alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is a positive change from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. GAP’s payout ratio is presently 36.64%.

In related news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $124,360.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 41.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GAP stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,813,988 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,730 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.49% of GAP worth $32,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 58.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on GAP from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on GAP from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on GAP from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on GAP from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on GAP from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GAP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.47.

GAP Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.