Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NYSE GCI opened at $4.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $693.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 2.49. Gannett has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $7.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCI. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Gannett in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Gannett by 223.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,833 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gannett in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gannett in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gannett in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was founded on November 21, 2014 and headquartered in McLean, VA.

