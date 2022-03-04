Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.
Shares of NYSE GCI opened at $4.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $693.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 2.49. Gannett has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $7.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.
About Gannett (Get Rating)
Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was founded on November 21, 2014 and headquartered in McLean, VA.
