Galileo Resources (LON:GLR) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.02

Galileo Resources Plc (LON:GLR – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.02 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 1.14 ($0.02). Galileo Resources shares last traded at GBX 1.10 ($0.01), with a volume of 1,418,357 shares traded.
The firm has a market cap of £11.52 million and a PE ratio of -13.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 6.60.
Galileo Resources Company Profile (LON:GLR)
