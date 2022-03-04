G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) by 63.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,838 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 24,262 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 424.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,602 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 6,153 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 281,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,261,000 after buying an additional 28,401 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,607,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 12,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,726,000. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

NASDAQ:GIII opened at $27.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.85. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $24.53 and a 1-year high of $35.80.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $203,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

