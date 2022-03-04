FY2024 EPS Estimates for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Increased by Jefferies Financial Group

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Eaton in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $9.15 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.95. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eaton’s FY2025 earnings at $9.95 EPS.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Eaton from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Eaton from $189.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.50.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $154.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Eaton has a 12 month low of $131.46 and a 12 month high of $175.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 56.93%.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total value of $551,232.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto bought 243 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 1.5% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its stake in Eaton by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in Eaton by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

