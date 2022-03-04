FY2023 EPS Estimates for Centerra Gold Inc. Decreased by Cormark (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Rating) – Cormark lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Centerra Gold in a research note issued on Monday, February 28th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will earn $0.85 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.86.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CG. CSFB reduced their price target on Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.75 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$13.00 price target on Centerra Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centerra Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.02.

TSE CG opened at C$12.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.84. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of C$8.21 and a 52-week high of C$13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.59. The stock has a market cap of C$3.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.60%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

