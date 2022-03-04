FY2023 EPS Estimates for Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Lowered by Analyst

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) – B. Riley reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.78 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ ASPS opened at $10.27 on Friday. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $14.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.39.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 854.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 74,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 6,451 shares during the last quarter. Teramo Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.78% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of services and technology for the mortgage and real estate industries. The firm offers field services such as property preservation and inspection services and vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. It also provides marketplace platforms including Hubzu, online real estate auction platform; and Equator, a SaaS-based technology to manage real estate owned, short sales, foreclosure, bankruptcy, and eviction processes.

