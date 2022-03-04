FY2022 EPS Estimates for Pembina Pipeline Co. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:PBA)

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) – Equities researchers at Raymond James reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $1.92 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.97.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Securities assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

NYSE PBA opened at $35.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of -149.70, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of $27.04 and a 12 month high of $36.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.08 and a 200-day moving average of $31.81.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is -824.97%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the second quarter worth about $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA)

