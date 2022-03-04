FY2022 EPS Estimates for Pembina Pipeline Co. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:PBA)

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) – Equities researchers at Raymond James reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $1.92 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.97.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Securities assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

NYSE PBA opened at $35.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of -149.70, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of $27.04 and a 12 month high of $36.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.08 and a 200-day moving average of $31.81.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is -824.97%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the second quarter worth about $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

About Pembina Pipeline (Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.