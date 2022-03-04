FY2022 EPS Estimates for New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Decreased by Analyst

New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of New Mountain Finance in a report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.21. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for New Mountain Finance’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NMFC. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

NMFC opened at $13.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.53. New Mountain Finance has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.31.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.07). New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 79.48%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in New Mountain Finance in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in New Mountain Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in New Mountain Finance during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in New Mountain Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a business development company that specializes in investments in middle market companies and debt securities. The company invests in various industries that includes software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, and more.

