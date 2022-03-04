FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.77) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.92). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.56. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $33.97.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 396.81% and a negative return on equity of 54.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jill Leversage purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.04 per share, for a total transaction of $32,064.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 85.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,702,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080,674 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,820,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,640,000 after acquiring an additional 918,076 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,449,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,153,000 after purchasing an additional 433,205 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,728,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 788,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,216,000 after buying an additional 24,462 shares during the last quarter. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

