FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Issued By Colliers Securities

Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Semler Scientific in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser now expects that the medical equipment provider will earn $1.85 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.64. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Semler Scientific’s FY2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Semler Scientific from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Semler Scientific from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.00.

Semler Scientific stock opened at $49.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $336.55 million, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.74 and a 200-day moving average of $100.54. Semler Scientific has a 52 week low of $45.57 and a 52 week high of $153.21.

In related news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total transaction of $144,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $753,900 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Semler Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Semler Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Semler Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Semler Scientific by 296.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Semler Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.57% of the company’s stock.

Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.

