FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) Issued By National Bank Financial

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hydro One in a research report issued on Sunday, February 27th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will earn $1.64 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.63.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on H. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James set a C$32.00 target price on shares of Hydro One and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Hydro One to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. CIBC raised their price objective on Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hydro One currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$32.54.

TSE H opened at C$31.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$32.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$31.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84. Hydro One has a 12-month low of C$26.70 and a 12-month high of C$33.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.266 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.37%.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

