FY2022 Earnings Estimate for FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FUJIFILM in a report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $4.41 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.23. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FUJIFILM’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.33 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.59 EPS.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FUJIY opened at $62.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. FUJIFILM has a twelve month low of $55.33 and a twelve month high of $91.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.16.

FUJIFILM Holdings, Inc engages in the development, production, sales and service of imaging, information, and document solutions. It operates through the following segments: Imaging Solutions, Information Solutions, and Document Solutions. The Imaging Solutions segment handles color films, digital cameras, optical devices, color paper, services and equipment for photofinishing, instant photo systems, etc.

