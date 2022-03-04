FY2022 Earnings Estimate for DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:DV)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for DoubleVerify in a research report issued on Sunday, February 27th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.36.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cannonball Research initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $41.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.46.

NYSE DV opened at $26.10 on Wednesday. DoubleVerify has a 12 month low of $21.94 and a 12 month high of $48.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.54.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DV. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 125.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,172,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,457 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in DoubleVerify by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 4th quarter valued at $18,454,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 446.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 14,991 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 12,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $398,815.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 12,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $417,768.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,344 shares of company stock valued at $4,603,242 over the last three months.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

