Future Health ESG Corp’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on March 9th (NASDAQ:FHLTU)

Future Health ESG’s (NASDAQ:FHLTU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, March 9th. Future Health ESG had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on September 10th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Future Health ESG’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of Future Health ESG stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.00. Future Health ESG has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $10.93.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Future Health ESG during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,800,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Future Health ESG during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,800,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Future Health ESG during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,000,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Future Health ESG during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,858,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Future Health ESG during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,567,000.

