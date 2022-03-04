Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Purchases Shares of 2,050 Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $60,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 18.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,435,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,187,000 after purchasing an additional 704,816 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,491,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,042,000 after purchasing an additional 34,994 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 5.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 156,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 8,071 shares in the last quarter. 44.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on STWD. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.

In related news, CEO Barry S. Sternlicht bought 217,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.66 per share, with a total value of $4,928,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $148,590.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:STWD opened at $23.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $21.94 and a one year high of $27.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.54.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.76 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 39.56%. Starwood Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.75%.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

