Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Makes New $35,000 Investment in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 49.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 16.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 10.3% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 3.0% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 5.0% in the third quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STORE Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

Shares of NYSE:STOR opened at $30.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 1.25. STORE Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $29.09 and a 1-year high of $37.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.39.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $209.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.56 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 34.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.00%.

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

