Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Invests $45,000 in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GHY. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 5.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 240,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 13,006 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 94.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 18,850 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 17.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 6,887 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 9.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 844,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,455,000 after buying an additional 75,371 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 13.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 685,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,929,000 after buying an additional 79,983 shares during the period.

Get PGIM Global High Yield Fund alerts:

Shares of GHY opened at $13.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.15. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a one year low of $13.41 and a one year high of $16.10.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Profile (Get Rating)

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc is a mutual fund-closed end investment company. Its portfolio invests in industries such as technology, telecom, cable, capital goods, media, healthcare, food, gaming, metals, and automotive. The company was founded on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.