Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Invests $39,000 in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 11,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period.

IJH stock opened at $265.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $268.96 and its 200-day moving average is $272.77. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $240.46 and a 1 year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

