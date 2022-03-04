Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Invests $35,000 in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STOR. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in STORE Capital by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 12,579 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 338.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STOR opened at $30.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 1.25. STORE Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $29.09 and a 52-week high of $37.13.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $209.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.56 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 34.29%. STORE Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that STORE Capital Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is presently 154.00%.

STOR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

