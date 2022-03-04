Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Invests $32,000 in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 25,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.12.

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $41.39 on Friday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.13 and a 12-month high of $52.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.35.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.52. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 30.27% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $816.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 15.00%.

In other news, CAO Mark R. Kornetzke sold 5,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $230,357.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

