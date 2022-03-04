Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Invests $29,000 in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,685,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,067 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after buying an additional 5,072 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 55.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 75.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,331,000. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.58.

NYSE GD opened at $238.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.96. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $163.12 and a 12 month high of $239.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

