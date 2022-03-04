Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Invests $29,000 in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GD. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 11,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 276.3% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 467.4% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GD. Wolfe Research raised shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.58.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GD opened at $238.13 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $163.12 and a fifty-two week high of $239.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $66.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $213.64 and a 200-day moving average of $204.96.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.21%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

