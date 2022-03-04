Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Buys Shares of 425 Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in Roblox by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Roblox during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,267,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Roblox during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Roblox by 7,311.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 533,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,317,000 after acquiring an additional 526,453 shares in the last quarter. 49.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 60,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.31, for a total transaction of $6,678,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 25,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.56, for a total value of $2,689,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,769 shares of company stock worth $17,163,151 in the last quarter.

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $45.24 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $43.10 and a 1-year high of $141.60. The company has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.85.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.12). Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.62% and a negative return on equity of 84.79%. On average, analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Roblox from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Roblox from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Roblox from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.69.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

