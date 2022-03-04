Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Acquires Shares of 200 SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LGLV. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 965.7% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 23,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after buying an additional 21,129 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 197.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 44,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 74,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,974,000 after acquiring an additional 6,052 shares during the last quarter.

LGLV stock opened at $138.53 on Friday. SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF has a 12-month low of $117.73 and a 12-month high of $151.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.43 and its 200 day moving average is $141.46.

