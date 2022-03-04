Fusion Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Fusion Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 364.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.63 on Friday, reaching $110.13. The stock had a trading volume of 97,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,660,967. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.08. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $94.82 and a 1 year high of $115.66.

