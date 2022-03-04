Fusion Capital LLC Boosts Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Fusion Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 2.9% of Fusion Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 56.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS stock traded down $3.18 on Friday, reaching $209.25. 94,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,324,474. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $212.18 and a 200-day moving average of $203.45. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.55 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The firm has a market cap of $181.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.94%.

In related news, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,125.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,291,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,661 shares of company stock valued at $5,652,218. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $244.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $236.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.48.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

