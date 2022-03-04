Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.75-1.91 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.38. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$1.235-1.287 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion.Funko also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.750-$1.910 EPS.

Shares of FNKO stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $17.80. 1,429,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,158. The company has a market cap of $902.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.69 and a 200-day moving average of $17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Funko has a one year low of $12.24 and a one year high of $27.20.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $336.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.49 million. Funko had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business’s revenue was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Funko will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FNKO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Funko from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Funko from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.77.

In other news, major shareholder Woodson Capital Management, Lp sold 264,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $4,660,110.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles D. Denson purchased 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.21 per share, with a total value of $1,032,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 557,034 shares of company stock valued at $9,981,658. Company insiders own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNKO. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Funko by 262.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 43,656 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Funko by 160.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,087,000 after purchasing an additional 176,358 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Funko by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 61,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Funko by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Funko by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 18,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

