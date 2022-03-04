Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Issues Earnings Results

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $336.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.49 million. Funko had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Funko updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.750-$1.910 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.75-1.91 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNKO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.80. 1,429,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,158. The firm has a market cap of $902.85 million, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.69. Funko has a 52-week low of $12.24 and a 52-week high of $27.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.91.

In other Funko news, Director Charles D. Denson acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,032,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gino Dellomo sold 128,923 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $2,358,001.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 557,034 shares of company stock worth $9,981,658. Company insiders own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FNKO. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Funko by 262.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 43,656 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Funko by 160.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after purchasing an additional 176,358 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Funko by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 61,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Funko by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Funko by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 18,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FNKO. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Funko from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.77.

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

