Fundamental Research Cuts Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) Price Target to C$10.40

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Fundamental Research from C$10.51 to C$10.40 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Fundamental Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TF. TD Securities set a C$9.50 price target on shares of Timbercreek Financial and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. set a C$10.25 target price on shares of Timbercreek Financial and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$10.03.

Get Timbercreek Financial alerts:

TF stock opened at C$9.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 104.23, a current ratio of 104.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.75. Timbercreek Financial has a 12 month low of C$8.71 and a 12 month high of C$9.94. The firm has a market cap of C$778.62 million and a P/E ratio of 18.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.62.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. This is an increase from Timbercreek Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. Timbercreek Financial’s payout ratio is 135.29%.

About Timbercreek Financial (Get Rating)

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Timbercreek Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timbercreek Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.