Fulton Bank N.A. Takes $223,000 Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 3,933.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 71,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,205,000 after acquiring an additional 69,936 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $538,000. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 15.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 247,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,570,000 after acquiring an additional 32,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 12.2% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $189.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $202.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.53.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $155.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $172.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $145.24 and a 52-week high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.05. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 42.37%.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 5,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $941,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 5,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total transaction of $790,994.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,360 shares of company stock worth $12,673,140 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

