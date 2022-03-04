Fulton Bank N.A. Takes $201,000 Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 16,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. TNF LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $278,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $270,000. Finally, JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $758,000.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of HDV opened at $104.99 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $90.08 and a 1-year high of $105.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.18.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.