Fulton Bank N.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,200,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $382,448,000 after purchasing an additional 955,854 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,679,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $446,680,000 after acquiring an additional 936,245 shares during the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,256,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $215,335,000 after acquiring an additional 604,182 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,969,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $569,771,000 after acquiring an additional 383,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 139.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 597,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,041,000 after acquiring an additional 347,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on EXAS shares. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Exact Sciences from $133.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.21.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $1,146,235.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $1,096,590.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 58,636 shares of company stock worth $4,443,252 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXAS opened at $71.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 1.16. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $65.20 and a 1 year high of $140.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.35.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $473.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.56 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 16.95% and a negative net margin of 33.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

